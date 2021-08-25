Bradley welcomes news of residents’ parking plans
DUP MLA Maurice Bradley has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for Infrastructure that a residents’ only parking scheme is a step closer to implementation.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:59 am
The East Londonderry MLA said: “A pilot scheme had been running in Belfast and the Minister (Nichola Mallon) has confirmed to me that the review is complete, and that a policy for other schemes will now be established.
“My office has been contacted by residents who are having to pay for car parking as spaces outside their homes are being abused for parking by those working or studying in town.
“There are issues in Portrush around the Harbour and other tourist hotspots.” Mr Bradley said he would press the Minister for a quick roll out of the scheme.