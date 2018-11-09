Borough marks the centenary of the end of The Great War

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is playing its part in an international commemoration to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

On Sunday, November 11, Beacons of Light will be lit in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady signifying the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war. A similar ceremony will take place on Rathlin Island on Sunday, November 18.

Encouraging the local community to take part in this unique tribute, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Trevor Clarke said: “Our beacon lighting ceremonies on Armistice Day are part of the wider Battle’s Over tribute. They are open to everyone and offer an opportunity for people to play their part in these significant centenary commemorations. Working in partnership with the Royal British Legion, we are honoured to participate in this historic international event as we recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by so many men and women.”

The programme of events follows a Notion of Motion proposed by Alderman Alan Robinson and seconded by Councillor Mark Fielding that ‘this Council pays tribute to all those from our community who served on the Centenary of the End of the Great War’ and ‘acknowledges with grateful thanks those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom’.

Alderman Alan Robinson said: “I was honoured to bring the motion to council that ensured the centenary of the end of World War One would be commemorated in a significant way. As this is such an important anniversary it is essential that we as a society pay our respects to those from all aspects of society who gave their all. It is easy for us to forget with the passage of time the sacrifice by so many individuals and families but this series of events will ensure that this significant period in our history will be given the recognition that it deserves.”

Event details

Ballycastle 7pm: Ballycastle Presbyterian Church: Beacon Lighting and United Church Service.

Ballymoney 6.30pm: Townhead Street car park: Beacon Lighting.

Coleraine 6.15pm: The Diamond: Candle lit vigil, WW1 projection and Beacon Lighting.

Limavady 6.40pm: Parade from United Services Club to Drumceatt Square, Drumhead Service, Candle Lit Vigil and Beacon Lighting.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s programme of events to commemorate the end of the Great War concludes on Saturday, December 1, with a performance from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment in Ballymoney Town Hall.

More information on Battle’s Over can be found at www.brunopeek.co.uk/battles-over<”>http://www.brunopeek.co.uk/battles-over>.