Boris brings ‘pizza the action’ from NI

The Pizza Chef of the Year Grand Final took place at The European Pizza and Pasta Show at London Olympia recently with a Coleraine chef representing Northern Ireland.

The finalist chefs travelled from all over the UK to take part with Pizza Pomodoro’s Boris Farani representing the province.

Each chef was given 15 minutes to make two pizzas whilst being filmed and photographed. The chefs showed real innovation with their pizzas and choosing the winner was a difficult decision for the judges.

Boris had to compete against five Italian chefs and some former winners.

He said: “My pizza was called Bella Luna (Beautiful Moon) which had already been approved by the judges previously and have to be kept the same for the final.

“We were glad to represent Northern Ireland at this event. I like to work under the pressure and didn’t let myself down.”

All the major players in the Pizza industry were present.