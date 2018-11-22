Bobby’s talent to help the RNLI

Exquisite woodcarvings by a Portrush man will go on sale next week to raise money for the local branch of the RNLI.

Born and reared in Portrush, Bobby Fisher was a mechanic before working for Translink but his passion was woodcarving and he somehow found time to create around 250 pieces since the 1960s.

The woodcarvings which Bobby produced until recently, ranged in size from 10cm to one metre tall.

His subjects were based on nature and included fish, birds, reptiles and primates including human forms - some with an ingenious twist!

A committee member of Coleraine Art Society, Bobby exhibited his own work while helping to promote an art competition, run by The Ulster Trust for Nature Conservation.

A piece of Bobby‘s work was presented to Sir David Attenborough who judged the competition and also awarded the prizes in March 1980.

David later wrote to Bobby warmly congratulating him on his skill as a sculptor and thanking him for his splendid carving.

Bobby never sold any of his carvings and of the 250 pieces he created, he gave most of them away to family, friends and neighbours.

Now the remaining pieces are going up for sale at Portrush Town Hall on November 30.

Event organiser Tim Nelson said: “The intention is to give local people and businesses the unique opportunity to own a quality carving from a local talented artist and to help raise money for the Portrush Lifeboat as one third of the proceeds will going to the RNLI, tghe charity that saves lives at sea.”

There will also be an RNLI pop-up shop selling festive items like Christmas cards.

The sale of Bobby’s work will be part of a larger antiques and collectors fair. Admission free.