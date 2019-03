The Translink Ulster in Bloom 2018 Awards presentation has taken place at Ballygally Castle rounding-off the 40th Anniversary year of the popular competition that celebrates the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

The ‘Most Improved’ titles went to Ballymoney and Dungiven (both Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council).

Anyone interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2019 Competition should contact NILGA on (0)28 9079 8972.