BBC Spotlight on Causeway Coast ‘land deal’
BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight programme is to feature an investigation into a ‘one pound’ land deal on the Causeway Coast tonight (Tuesday).
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 10:38 am
The programme entitled ‘North Coast Land Deals’ will be broadcast on BBC1 Northern Ireland tonight at 10.45pm.
The show’s website reads “How a one pound deal for public land on the scenic Causeway Coast put an ardent unionists anda stanuch republican on the same side of a planning fight. Conor Spackman investigates”.