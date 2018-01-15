Barazina Choir to appear at ‘Let’s Sing Gospel’ concerts

Let’s Sing Gospel choir will be accompanied by Barazina Youth Choir when they appear at Portstewart Baptist Church on January 27 and The Diamond Hall at the University of Ulster on February 3.

A small committee organise the Let’s Sing Gospel choir concerts and they believe that if people are going to donate their hard earned cash to good causes they should be offered something in return and what better way to do that than offer an event of quality music and praise to local people who enjoy music.

The choir members also enjoy rehearsals and performing and there is a very real atmosphere of togetherness and

positive energy as they perform.

Let’s Sing Gospel’ will be accompanied by Barazina Youth Choir who were formed in September 2011 and have brought their unique brand of enthusiastic creative energy to audiences across the North coast area over the past few years. Barazina means ‘Creative Abundance’ and these young people are bursting with talent, energy and

creativity. The choir currently comprises over 40 young people (aged 7-18) from 25 schools within the north coast area.

Barazina is the brain-child of Denise Rosborough and she has instilled the young people with her enthusiasm and love of singing and performing. Recently Sophie Shields has taken over training and conducting the choir. Sophie is a music graduate from The University of Ulster at Magee and teaches singing at the Causeway School of Music and

Bellaghy Primary School as well as her own private pupils.

She has the distinction of having sung for former US President Bill Clinton on one of his recent visits to Northern Ireland. Sophie will be releasing a new album in the near future. Barazina’s repertoire will include one of their own compositions entitled ‘Rejoice’ as well as ‘Say Yes’, a Michelle Williams song entitled ‘Shine’ and ‘We’re Gods Amazing Children’.

Tickets for the concerts are available from RH Gault, Church Street Ballymoney, Faith Mission Bookshop, Railway Rd Coleraine and Causeway School of Music also in Railway Rd Coleraine.