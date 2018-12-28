Ballymoney winners of Christmas window competition

Shop owners and businesses have been praised for creating beautiful Christmas window displays in towns and villages across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Their efforts helped provide a warm welcome to shoppers and visitors while greatly enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Janias Thom from Heart and Home, runner up of the Christmas window competition in Ballymoney, receives her award from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Applauding all those who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The level of creativity and artistic skill has been quite amazing. This year, the Council has been promoting a ‘Shop, Eat, Enjoy Local’ Christmas campaign to stimulate support for our shops and businesses.

“The beautiful window displays were real attractions in our towns for both residents and visitors, helping to create a welcoming atmosphere and encouraging people to spend more time in our local businesses.”