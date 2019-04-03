Ballymoney’s Peter is top pet snapper again

We’ve all heard the saying - never work with children or animals.

Well, one Ballymoney man is ignoring that maxim in his professional life.

For working with both children and especially animals is exactly what the photographers at Peter Thomas Photography love to do every day

Ballymoney’s Peter Crymble has jsut won the accolade of NI Pet Photographer of the year at last week’s 2019 PPANI Awards - for the third year in a row.

Former Dalriada School student Peter said: “Third year in a row! I am absolutely delighted. Thank you to all the beautiful pets that come to the studio each week.

“Sometimes we get shy dogs, nervous rescue pets but plenty of very energetic pets to. No matter what, we always try to get the most out of each and every session,” said Peter, who also took home the Portrait Photographer of the Year award for 2019.

The family photography studio, based in Duncrue Industrial Estate in Belfast, grew from the living room of Peter’s home to a two floor purpose built studio.

There’s plenty of internal competition between Peter and colleague Stacey Irvine who won the same award in 2017.

Stacey said: “We fall in love with so many dogs each week and although photographing them can be a challenge, it is so rewarding. We get to know the character of the dog before picking up the camera.

“Whether they are hyper or cuddly, we aim to use our dynamic and fine art lighting to capture their unique personalities,” added Stacey.

For more information go to www.peterthomasphotography.com or call 028 9075 6705.

PPANI is a photographer led organisation which showcases and judges work from professional photographers.