Ballymoney’s ‘Black Santa’ hands out charity cheques

A number of local charities have received a donation from Ballymoney’s ‘Black Santa’.

Liam Beckett presented cheques to the good causes at a reception hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

Liam Beckett, Ballymoneys Black Santa, pictured with representatives of Ballymoney Rotary Club and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

The Drop Inn Ministries, Samaritans, Society of St Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army and Compass Advocacy Network have all benefited from his latest round of fundraising.

The Mayor said: “The general public should be commended for their generosity which has made a huge difference to these organisations. Collectively they make a positive impact right across our community. I was delighted to have this opportunity to recognise Liam’s charitable efforts and personally thank him for his commitment to these local groups.”

Mr Beckett raised the money through his Christmas sit-out in Ballymoney which has been an annual event in the town centre for over ten years.

Nigel Campbell�, Trevor Purdon, Janet Schofield�and Leeanne Gibson�from Compass Advocacy Network receive their donation from Ballymoneys Black Santa Liam Beckett alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

William Fisher�and Eugene Wallace from the Society of St Vincent de Paul receive their donation from Ballymoneys Black Santa Liam Beckett alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

Claire Bleakley, Agnes McConville and David McKeown representing the Samaritans receive their donation from Ballymoneys Black Santa Liam Beckett alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

Pamela Esler, Edwina Chambers�and Isobel Paul representing the Drop Inn Ministries receive their donation from Ballymoneys Black Santa Liam Beckett alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.