Ballymoney’s ‘Black Santa’ hands out charity cheques
A number of local charities have received a donation from Ballymoney’s ‘Black Santa’.
Liam Beckett presented cheques to the good causes at a reception hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.
The Drop Inn Ministries, Samaritans, Society of St Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army and Compass Advocacy Network have all benefited from his latest round of fundraising.
The Mayor said: “The general public should be commended for their generosity which has made a huge difference to these organisations. Collectively they make a positive impact right across our community. I was delighted to have this opportunity to recognise Liam’s charitable efforts and personally thank him for his commitment to these local groups.”
Mr Beckett raised the money through his Christmas sit-out in Ballymoney which has been an annual event in the town centre for over ten years.