Ballymoney nurse graduates at NRC

Shauna McIlfatrick has taken another step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse by graduating with distinction at the Northern Regional College’s graduation ceremonies.

Shauna, who is from Ballymoney, was awarded a HNC Level 4 in Health and Social Care, studied at the College’s Magherafelt campus.

Shauna is doing a nursing degree at Queen’s University in Belfast.

She says the course was very enjoyable and opened her eyes to the different areas of nursing. While doing the course, Shauna got a job working with adults with learning disabilities and complex needs which helped her decide which field of nursing she wanted to focus on.

“What I enjoyed most about the course was being able to put the theory into practice during placement or employment.

“My experience at the College was very enjoyable as I was studying something I feel passionate about.

“The support offered by tutors, along with the assistance from educational support, was amazing and really helped me to do well.”

Shauna’s sister, Christine, did the same course and also got distinction which was awarded in absentia. Christine is now studying Adult Nursing at Ulster University’s Magee campus.

Christine said that as a result of the course, she has a lot more confidence in her own ability.

“I also have a better understanding of why it is important to prioritise tasks and the need to maintain a caring and professional attitude at all times, both of which will certainly help me in my nursing career,” she added.