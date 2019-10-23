Ballymoney man secures place on prestigious British Council programme

A Ballymoney man is among 50 emerging policy leaders from around the world to be selected for a prestigious ten-day leadership programme.

Matthew O’Neill, currently reading for a PhD in Politics at the Senator George Mitchell Institute, Queen’s University Belfast, arrived in Cambridge this week to take part in British Council’s Future Leaders Connect programme.

He will be joined by peers from Canada, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Tunisia, USA, as well as participants from the rest of the UK.

Now in its third year, the British Council’s Future Leaders Connect initiative provides advanced policy and leadership development training, networking opportunities with world leaders and visits to Westminster to help build tomorrow’s leaders from around the world. Future Leaders Connect delegates have previously debated peace and education with former UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon, and presented their policy ideas at 10 Downing Street.

This year’s participants were selected from 15,500 applications worldwide in a competitive process where they pitched their innovative policy ideas for global change.

In his application, Matthew (30), a past pupil of North Coast Integrated College, wanted to develop cybersecurity policy frameworks for Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the programme, he said: “My vision is to develop a cyber security policy for Northern Ireland as we’re the only part of the UK which either doesn’t have one or in the process of developing one. Focusing on Northern Ireland post Brexit, I want to help improve digital literacy and increase job opportunities for people here.

“We have an excellent cyber security sector and we could be the world leader – but at present the focus is on more up-market high-scale companies. Instead, I would like to shift this focus to medium to small enterprises, giving them the best possible advice and training to implement better security measures.

“I think Future Leaders Connect will give me the practical experience needed to implement my ideas and rethink how policy should be done. I’m especially looking forward to working with the 49 other leaders and getting their perspective on how I can take my vision forward.”

After the programme Matthew will be part of a connected global network of emerging policy leaders made up of 150 exceptional individuals aged 18-35 from around the world. Through this network they will build valuable connections, develop their policy making expertise, and gain the skills to have national and international impact.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland said: “Our aim is to build a long-term, international community of leaders, whose global visions and policy ideas will help them tackle the world’s next challenges.

“Future Leaders Connect is an opportunity for emerging leaders to collaborate with their counterparts from all over the world, and to benefit from some of the best knowledge and skills that the UK has to offer on their respective journeys for change. The selection process was highly competitive and I wish Matthew every success in the programme.”

The British Council, partners and the delegates themselves will be sharing all the highlights of the programme on social media. Follow the #FutureLeadersConnect hashtag for updates on the programme throughout October.

A specially-designed British Council free online course, following the syllabus of the Future Leaders Connect programme, saw over 15,000 sign ups people from around the world when it launched earlier this year. The free course featuring speakers from the United Nations, UK House of Lords and The Elders will run again from November 25 and is open for registration now.

