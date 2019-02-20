Ballymoney man at helm of success story

The Ballymoney chief executive of Ireland’s leading secure IT recycling company has announced that the firm will create 30 new jobs in the next two years, bringing its total workforce to 90 by 2021.

Philip McMichael, CEO of Ami, said the new roles will be shared across AMI’s Dublin and Belfast locations, whose premises will also be expanded, as part of a strategic £3.5 million investment.

Mr McMichael said: “AMI has had another stellar year in 2018 and we’re seeking to capitalise on our current growth with this strategic investment. The requirement of organisations to show compliance with GDPR legislation by securely disposing old IT equipment is fuelling demand for our services.

“The additional hires, expanded premises and the development of our technology and service capabilities will all support us in meeting this increasing demand.

“Acquisition is another key business strategy for us. We will remain on the lookout for other IT disposal and IT installation businesses with matching values that can easily integrate into the company, allowing us to quickly enhance our offering. AMI is on a strong growth trajectory and we’re looking forward to welcoming new team members who’ll share our excitement for the journey ahead.”

AMI will leverage the investment to grow through targeted acquisition in both the UK and Ireland, focusing on complementary businesses and IT installation companies. UK acquisitions and investments in AMI’s subsidiary, DiskShred, will allow the company to extend its service offering in international markets. DiskShred currently provides secure on-site hard drive and media shredding services to 13 countries throughout Europe.