BALLYMONEY FIRE: Residents advised to stay indoors

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

At its peak, 144 firefighters from across Northern Ireland were involved in tackling the blaze on the Ballymena Road.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said this afternoon that the incident was no longer being treated as a major incident.

They said: “Firefighters from across Northern Ireland remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial premises on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney. Throughout the night more than 100 Firefighters, including 9 Officers, 15 Fire Appliances and 10 Specialist Appliances fought to bring the fire under control.

“The incident is no longer being treated as a major incident however more than 30 Firefighters, including 4 Officers, 4 Fire Appliances, 2 Aerial Appliances and 1 High Volume Pump remain at the scene alongside a Command Support Unit.

“As the incident continues, arrangements have been put in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland. The incident is expected to continue into this evening.

“We continue to ask the public to avoid the area and for local residents to remain in their homes.

“The cause of fire is still under investigation.”

