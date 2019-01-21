Ballymoney Drama Festival to be launched

Ballymoney Drama Festival Committee has finalised details for the festival this year - its 80th anniversary.

It is the longest running dramafestival in the island of Ireland. This year the Festival will run from Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 8 in Ballymoney Town Hall.

There will be seven plays performed by top Ulster drama groups during the week starting on the first night with Ballymoney Literary and Debating Group. The other groups performing are Theatre 3 Newtownabbey, Slemish Players, Rosemary Drama Group, Newpoint Players, Newry, The Clarence Players and the Bart Players.

The adjudicator this year will be Ben Humphrey. Following a very accomplished acting career he now adjudicates all over the world and is delighted to be returning to Northern Ireland. The festival will be officially launched on February 5, when full details of the plays will be published in the press and on line at www.ballymoneydramafestival.com

Season tickets will be available on February 15 and 16 in Ballymoney Town Hall.