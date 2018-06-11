Ballymoney Church of God big tent crusade

There is an atmosphere of real excitement and anticipation in the air as the ministers and congregation of Ballymoney Church of God prepare for their sixth Big Tent four night crusade.

Much careful planning has been going on behind the scenes for many weeks in the run-up to this very special event.

Once again, Royal Mail have been delivering over 10,000 leaflets to homes right across the Borough and already people in the community have been contacting the church office for further details.

Pastor Jonathan Payne remarked: “It has taken real team work of sub-groups organising catering, children’s ministry, worship, sound, lighting, security and car parking, to name but a few.

“Everyone over these past few weeks has not just been preparing practically for this great event, but also prayerfully. My greatest desire is to see God move by His Spirit, once again like last year, touching lives, changing hearts, saving souls and bringing healing and wholeness.”

Each evening during the Crusade there will be lively praise and worship along with the preaching of the Gospel.

A church spokesman said: “This year for the Tuesday evening service we welcome our special gues speaker Pastor Jay Fallon (Global Teen Challenge). This anointed man of God is a passionate preacher for Christ with an energy and vibrancy that knows no bounds!”

Pastor Jon Ogle is very excited about being part of this wonderful annual event, from the Friday set-up to preaching the Gospel message. He is thrilled to be part of such an ‘outward looking’ Community Church.

“Ballymoney Church of God has always had a passion for the community and their hearts desire is that this Crusade will touch the very heart of their town.

“Over the years the Church of God has donated tens of thousands of pounds to help with Gospel Crusades all over the World. I feel strongly that now is the time to reach the mission

field on our very own doorstep!

As Scripture tells us ‘The fields are ripe onto harvest’,” he added.

The big-top tent will be arriving this coming Friday so that everything will be ready for Sunday evening’s opening night.

Pastor Yvonne Payne added: “Over these past few months God’s hand has been upon the whole project, as doors of opportunity have opened for us to achieve this God given plan and vision for the Church of God.

“Our aim is to impact our town and wider community with the message of Christ through both word and song.”

The Big Tent Crusade will be open to everyone both young and old.

Ballymoney Church of God’s own very talented singers and musicians will be taking part along with the guest singing group Revelation and guest soloists Jonathan Cairns and Marcie Gray (USA).

A great evening of Old-Time Pentecostal Hymn singing has been arranged for Wednesday. An offering will be received for ‘Cherish a Child’ the church’s very own charity which does exceptional work in association with local agencies. In recent years the church has

invested thousands of pounds in helping to supply life’s basic essentials to hundreds of children within the Ballymoney area.

A spokesman added: “So everything is being set in place. Plans are coming together, final

adjustments made and music rehearsals happening behind the scenes. The people of Ballymoney Church of God warmly invite you to come and be part of what promises to be four nights of anointed Preaching, Praise, Prayer, Music and Worship that will glorify God and extend His Kingdom.”