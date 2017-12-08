Ballymena church provides families with festive cheer

More than 100 local families living below the poverty line will receive special Christmas hampers made by a Baptist Church.

Members of Ballymena Baptist Church, which runs the Ballymena CAP Debt Centre in partnership with national charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), have filled hampers with food and other essentials to deliver across the community.

Valerie Roebuck, Ballymena CAP Debt Centre Manager said: “We know there is a serious need among some of the people in our care. It’s really tough living on a low income and many of the people we are working with have a list of other difficulties too, such as ill health, joblessness and grief. It’s great to be able to say to people that however impossible their financial situation seems, we will be able to help them to become debt free.”

She said that she and her Debt Centre team visit every client in their home, helping people across area. Meanwhile, CAP’s head office negotiates with each person’s creditors and local volunteers offer support to each person until they become debt free.

 Anyone wanting to donate to CAP’s hamper appeal can visit: capuk.org/christmas