Ballycastle Somme remembrance

The Chairman Dr Michael Cologhan RAMC addressed those present and read the names of the Ballycastle Heroes who died in that fateful battle of the 1st of July 1916 – 18th November 1916.

The Chaplain Rev David Ferguson read from scripture and prayers. Mr Leonard Quigg laid the wreath in the act of Remembrance and a two-minute silence was observed.

Officer's and members of Ballycastle Royal British Legion attended a service at Ballycastle War Memorial on remembering the Battle of the Somme. The National Anthem was sung, followed by benediction.

The Ballycastle RBL Standard and the North Antrim, North Derry Group 10 Standard were carried.

