Ballycastle Burns Night with local Rotary Club

With countless new 2019 diaries waiting to be filled, The Rotary Club of Ballycastle is delighted to assist in the matter!

They have organised a date for your diary - Friday January 25 for their Burns Night at the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle, at 7pm. On that night, Scotland’s greatest Bard will, once again, be acknowledged by a crowd of revellers keen to celebrate the life and works of the Ploughman Poet.

Naturally, a Haggis-free event would be tantamount to sacrilege but, fear not, the themed menu will more than cater for mainstream requirements. Leading the contributions will be John Blair, (Belfast Burns Association, Elizabeth Brown-Kerr will provide dancing talent, Alan Waide will raise the roof with his pipes and with song, music and banter very much to the fore.

Tickets can be booked by calling Brian Jamieson on 07790673808 and cost £30 each (to include four course meal, complimentary dram and entertainment). Proceeds from the event will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.