Ballycastle actor in Short Stories For Grown-Ups

BBC Radio Ulster has launched a brand new six-part series of short stories aimed at grown-ups from the pens of emerging local and Scottish writers.

Developed by the BBC Writersroom as a joint project for BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Scotland, Short Stories For Grown-Ups, begins on Tuesday, August 7 at 10.03pm.

The new series takes a hilarious look at the trials and tribulations of modern life.

In Lock In, a father and son wrestle with life, the law and each other from behind different bars. When Noel Lockhart (Conleth Hill from Ballycastle) is imprisoned for a white collar crime, his son Rory (Thomas Finnegan) has to take over the running of The Ship, a rundown bar on a Londonderry council estate.

This first story sees Rory reluctantly trying to run The Ship while Noel is doing time in prison. Noel pressurises Rory to smuggle something “special” in for Lorenzo, the boss of the prison. Will Rory risk his own liberty for his Dad’s safety? As usual a deal with Noel isn’t what it seems.

Lock In also stars Dan Gordon as Morris, and is written by Matthew McDevitt

Later in the series, the story The Not Mums, sees three modern Belfast mums meet once a month to go back the year 5 BC, that’s ‘Before Children’.

In Sharenting, Stephen’s Daddy-Daughter Day becomes a battle for the internet. While in Reply to All, Liz and Scott’s plans for their dad’s surprise party get complicated when mum weighs in.

Listeners can join Weekend Survivalist Brian Rennie as he tackles the wilds of Loch Lomond with varying success. And in Shazia navigates a shambolic M8, family life and smug colleagues on a commute from hell in Drivetime.

All six episodes will be available to listen to from August 7 at 10.30pm on the BBC iPlayer Radio via www.bbc.co.uk/radio