Back down memory lane with 80 years of Garvagh YFC

2018 marks the 80th anniversary of Garvagh Young Farmers.

The club has had many calls for celebrations, since it was founded in 1938.

County Londonderry Dinner Dance.

The club will kick off the celebrations with a 80th anniversary dinner dance, with many other events planned for the next 12 months.

The dinner will be held at Roe Park Resort, Limavady, on February 24 at 7pm with a drinks reception kindly sponsored by Northern Counties Cooperative. Guest speaker will be well-known chef Paula McIntyre, and the entertainment for the night will be by Hudson Blue.

Tickets will be priced at £30 for an adult (16+) and £15 for children. A charity raffle for Air Ambulance NI will also take place, with a super range of very

generous gifts donated to this.

This is set to be a fantastic evening, celebrating and reminiscing about the club’s longetivity and all their achievements along the way.

If you would like to attend, please contact club treasurer Michael Torrens (07885405945) to reserve your tickets.

