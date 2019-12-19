Awards for Winnie, Alastair and Gillian

The heroic efforts of local people have been recognised by the MS Society at a recent Celebrating Volunteers event.

The MS Society Northern Ireland recently held a day of celebration for volunteers at Belfast City Hall.

Nick Moberley, Alastair McAfee, Gillian McAfee and Joe Mahon

The event highlighted the immense contribution of volunteers working with and for people with MS.

The awards included both ‘Volunteer Awards’ and the Society’s prestigious ‘Shining Star’ awards.

Presented by TV presenter and broadcaster Joe Mahon, whose father lived with MS, the awards were attended by Chief Executive of MS Society UK Nick Moberly and hosted by High Sheriff of Belfast Cllr Tommy Sandford. The awards were also attended by Deputy Lord Mayor Peter McReynolds who himself lives with MS.

Local winners included Winnie Auld alongside Alastair and Gillian McAfee. All three were recognised with one of the organisation prestigious ‘Shining Star’ awards.

Alastair and Gillian are married and on receiving the recognition Alastair said:

“Gillian and I were both genuinely surprised at receiving our Shining Star awards at the MS Volunteer awards event in Belfast’s City Hall. The reason The MS Society award the Shining Star to volunteers is as recognition to those who go above and beyond for the MS community. However, Gillian and myself are just part of an MS ‘family’ in the Coleraine & District area. Although we feel very honoured to be recognised by the MS Society, I feel like we are only a small part of a smooth-running engine which drives our local group and the MS Society.”

Director MS Society NI David Galloway said: “Our volunteers are such a shining example to us all and I am delighted we were able to recognise their contribution. There are over 4,500 people in NI with MS, over 100,000 across the UK. The MS Society is here for people with MS, through the highs, lows and everything in between but we couldn’t do that without the passion and commitment of our volunteers. With their help together we’re strong enough to stop MS.”