Award for Garvagh home

The staff team at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s (PCI’s) newest residential care home, Trinity House in Garvagh, has won the ‘Staff Commitment and Dedication Award’ at the Church’s Social Witness Recognition Awards, which has taken place in Belfast.

Organised by PCI’s Council for Social Witness, the Awards honour the exceptional contributions made by staff and volunteers in the denomination’s congregations, homes and support units.

Members of staff in the denomination’s 16 homes and support units along with volunteers from its 500-plus congregations were asked to nominate individuals, or a team of people, who were making an outstanding contribution in the area of social witness.

Lindsay Conway, Director and Secretary to the Council for Social Witness, said the Garvagh staff “work together as a team to provide safe, effective and compassionate care. There is also a strong sense of community and staff appear to be part of the culture.”

Mr Conway said: “These awards are a celebration of the caring and compassionate work that is undertaken by so many unsung heroes in our denomination.”

Jane Bellingham, home manager of Trinity House Residential Care Home, picked up the award from the Moderator Rt Rev Dr Charles McMullen on behalf of the team.