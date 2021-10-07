Award for Ballymoney’s star gardener

Carol McTaggart, Chief Executive Designate of Clanmil Housing presenting the Award for Star Gardener to Peter Southall at the Clanmil in Bloom Awards

Peter Southall, was awarded the ‘The George Glenn Star Gardener’ Award which is dedicated to the memory of the late George Glenn, a Clanmil tenant and former Chairman of the Clanmil Tenant Forum.

George was devoted to his garden and took much pride in being part of the Clanmil in Bloom competition.

The annual Clanmil in Bloom competition provides an opportunity to highlight all of the hard work that goes into making the gardens at Clanmil housing schemes look first class.

It recognises and rewards people who take a keen interest in keeping the green spaces around their homes looking the very best they can and gives tenants with green fingers and a passion for gardening a chance to showcase their handiwork.

Peter was presented with his award by Clanmil’s Chief Executive Designate Carol McTaggart at a special celebration which featured afternoon tea and entertainment.

Attendees also heard from guest speaker, Kieran McHugh, from the Conservation Volunteers.

Peter explained that he was initially reticent about going along to the event, as it was the first time he had travelled anywhere since lockdown.

He had also been told not to overdo it since having heart surgery (he collapsed in the street two years ago.)

However, he felt assured when his scheme co-ordinator, Barbara Hall, offered to accompany and support him.

He said: “I enjoyed the event so much and it was so nice to meet other people again, but I was so surprised at winning.

“It was a complete shock when the announcement was made; I felt very emotional”

He added: “I didn’t even know I had been nominated until I saw a picture of myself with my wheelbarrow and begonias up on the big screen!”

Peter described the impact the accolade has had, saying: “It’s already had a positive impact on the scheme – with people now encouraged by the fact that the place where they live has won something.”

Cramsie Court are former winners of the Clanmil in Bloom Award in 2015 for Independent Living Scheme and were runners up this year.

That certificate, Peter says, is already up in the foyer at Cramsie Court - and his copy takes pride of place in his home next to photos of the garden.

“The garden is therapy”, he said. “Where possible – I reuse and recycle what I can. I’ve made edging out of tree branches and used soil left behind by contractors to make compost beds. I’m now planning to make a raised bed out of pallets and explore growing vegetables in planters.

Even those begonias in the wheelbarrow, he says, were donated by the owner of a local flower shop who was encouraged to take the surplus from a local council scheme to “the wee man up to road.”