Articlave Night at the Races

A fundraising Night at the Races is being held to support a local man struck down by Guillain Barre Syndrome.

The evening will be held in the Village Tavern, Articlave, on November 10 at 8.30pm. The organisers are looking for race sponsors, businesses and individuals to contribute prizes for a Grand Raffle and of course the public to buy horses. During the fundraiser there will be music from a DJ, spot prizes and Pitch and Toss.

The money will go to the family of Coleraine man Michael Johnston-Doey who was in hospital for 18 months recovering from Guillain Barre Syndrome or ‘Locked In Syndrome’. Michael is now home but is still wheelchair bound, receiving daily nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy. If can help, please contact Lisa on 07786115589 or Davy 07901969794.