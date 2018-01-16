Army Cadet Force recruiting

Are your teens driving you mad?

Help is at hand as the Army Cadet Force launches its latest membership drive with an action-packed agenda available in Detachments right across Northern Ireland.

From boredom-busting outdoor adventure to confidence-building accreditations, becoming a Cadet can help today’s teenagers to break away from social networking

to create a new network of friends, gaining skills, tackling real life challenges and discovering hidden talents and strengths in the process.

While the Cadet movement offers educational attainments and skills development, it’s a far cry from school life, as Colonel Keith Dowell, Commandant of 2nd (NI) Battalion ACF, emphasises: “We pride ourselves on offering ‘serious fun’ with courses, awards and training which will instil in every Cadet a real sense of achievement. They’ll also have something significant to put on their Personal Statement as they apply for college or apply for their first jobs, but it’s all underpinned with a sense of fun and camaraderie.”

Cadets meet at Artillery Road, Coleraine at 7pm on Mondays or Wednesdays at 7pm at the Army Cadet Centre at John Street, Ballymoney and at Coleraine College. To find out more about your local Detachment call 0800 730 730 or visit www.armycadets.com.