Armstrong Medical story

One of Coleraine’s leading companies, Armstrong Medical, will share the story of its mammoth growth in international sales at an event organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber), in partnership with Danske Bank.

The manufacturer of medical equipment will host the latest Danske Bank Export First ‘Exporter Forum’ at its headquarters in Wattstown Business Park on December 10 at 10am.

Managing Director, John Armstrong, will take delegates through the company’s highly successful export story with a particular focus on navigating market challenges and handling adversity, followed by a tour of the Armstrong Medical facility. Register interest by emailing mail@nothernirelandchamber.com or www.northernirelandchamber.com.