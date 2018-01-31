Armoy in ‘UK Village of the Year’ bid

A famous face from the world of television will help showcase the attractions of Armoy today (Wednesday).

Presenter Penelope Keith will consider Armoy’s claim to the UK Village of the Year title and £10k for a community initiative.

The Channel 4 TV series, fronted by the former Good Life and To the Manor Born star, sees Armoy pitted against Houghton and Wyton in Cambridgeshire, Bretforton in Worcestershire and Tissington in Derbyshire.

Each programme this week (3pm) features a village from Northern Ireland. County Antrim is also represented by Broughshane and Glenarm with Strangford flying the flag for County Down and Eglinton for County Derry.

The series sees Penelope Keith explore our relationship with the village, discover traditions under threat and communities undergoing huge changes as she looks at what the future holds for rural communities.

A winning village is identified from each show for a semi-final place on Saturday evening ( 8pm). The successful semi-finalist will then go on to the Grand Final (Feb 10) and a chance of becoming UK Village of The Year.