Are you Open ready?

Northern Ireland will be at the centre of the global sporting spotlight from July 14 - 21 next year as The 148th Open is staged in Royal Portrush.

Golfers will compete to win The Claret Jug – won previously by Northern Irish golfing heroes Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Fred Daly.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “We need to put our best foot forward to go that extra mile, ensuring the warmest welcome possible to our visitors, and make a promise to provide lasting and memorable experiences.

“You’re invited to one of two information sessions in Portrush Town Hall, on Tuesday, June 26, between 12-2pm and 6-8pm.

“These sessions will cover early information about The 148th Open, hints and tips to maximise the opportunities around the event to help grow and develop your business, an opportunity to ask questions and network with key stakeholders and colleagues.”

Booking should be made via this website address https://welcoming-the-world.ya-yaonline.co.uk/

Due to capacity in Portrush Town Hall, numbers will be limited so please book your place early.