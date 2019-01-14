Appeal to locate missing 18-year-old Egzon Sinani

Police are appealing for help in locating missing 18-year-old Egzon Sinani.

In an online appeal for information, police say: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts and well-being of 18 year old Egzon Sinani, who has been missing from the Grove Road area of Ballymena since Saturday afternoon (12/1/19)."

Missing Egzon Sinani

Egzon is 5ft 4inches tall with short dark brown hair and is believed to be wearing a bottle green tracksuit tracksuit with white stripes and a silver coat.

He is also believed to be carrying a large black rucksack.

The PSNI Ballymena Facebook post adds: "Egzon is not in any trouble with police, we just want to make sure he is okay.

"If you have any information, please get in contact with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference number CC1078 of 12/1/19."