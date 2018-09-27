Another crash at Dark Hedges days after fatality at same spot

Another crash took place this afternoon near the Dark Hedges in north Antrim.

Police said the collision happened at the junction of Gracehill Road and Breragh Road.

The northernmost end of the Breragh Road is where the tree-lined avenue known as the Dark Hedges stands.

The accident today happened at about 3.30pm.

Police attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision, but there were no reports of any injuries.

On Tuesday, also around the same junction, an American newlywed called Michael Munro had died in a crash alongside his wife while on their honeymoon.

At that time, North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: “For sometime now I have been raising concerns with Road Service about this junction and also another one on the same road known locally at Walkers Cross.

“The accident I understand was at the junction of the Gracehill Road and the Bregagh Road at the Clintyfinnan Cross Roads.

“Over the last few months there have been a number of serious accidents at this particular crossing and also at Walkers Cross.

“I will be asking to meet Divisional Roads Manger David Porter along with his officials and the PSNI to see what can be done to these two particular junctions safer.”

And today, the UUP councillor Joan Baird said: “I contacted the Road Service on September 8 about the ongoing problems at these junctions. I was out and met residents at the Fivey Road Junction where the Air Ambulance had been a few days earlier and where the signage is rendered invisible by trees.

“It is a tragedy for the people concerned.

“Residents have alerted the Road Service and police for some months to the dangers at these junctions by yet nothing has been done. When is some action going to be taken?”