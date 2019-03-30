Another crash at accident black spot

An accident black spot near the famous Dark Hedges tourist attraction has witnessed another serious accident earlier yesterday (Friday) morning.

An American couple travelling along the Bregagh Road collided with a car at the junction of the Gracehill Road which caused it to roll several times over the body.

The incident took place at the same spot where an American visitor, 31-year-old Michael Munro, from Connecticut, died following a serious collision last September.

The American visitors were celebrating their wedding anniversary and had only been in Ireland for 48 hours. They were on their way to visit the Dark Hedges and were due to travel to Galway later that day.

The occupant of the other vehicle was a local girl who was on her way to work in Ballymoney. She received treatment from Ambulance personnel at the scene but suffered no serious injuries.

Locals said it was a miracle that no one was killed such was the impact which left the two vehicles some 20 yards apart.