Annual carol service for Coleraine Grammar School in St Patrick’s

Coleraine Grammar School held their annual Carol Service in St. Patrick’s Church, Coleraine, on December 14.

It was lovely to see the venue packed with several hundred parents, grandparents, teachers, governors, members of the general public and pupils.

The school orchestra.

They were all there to enjoy the wonderful instrumental and vocal skills of a wide variety of pupils

from all year groups as they celebrated Christmas.

The pupils had been rehearsing tirelessly with their teachers: Mr Richard McCreery, Mrs Jayne McCreery and Ms Suzanne Cameron, for several weeks beforehand and the result was an array of expertly performed Christmas music, both traditional and newly composed pieces from some of the GCSE Music pupils.

A variety of choirs performed: senior choir, senior chamber choir, junior choir and junior chamber choir to name but a few.

The orchestra, conducted by Mr R McCreery, and the choir lead the congregational singing.

The school orchestra and various other instrumental ensembles showed their talent as well.

Also, the Christmas Bible lessons were read by pupils from year 8 to year 14.

The services were a wonderful way to get into the Christmas spirit and all the pupils involved were superb, whether performing or ushering or helping with the sound desk.

Well done to all the contributors and organisers.

The school would like to thank the Rector of St Patrick’s for the use of their church building to celebrate this Christmas season with the local community.