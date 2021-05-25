Animal Cruelty Offenders Register

There is currently no central register of those convicted of cruelty or maltreatment of animals. Its introductions would allow authorities across the island to prevent animals being placed in the care of abusers.

Cara Hunter said: “For months, SDLP MLAs and local councillors have been working to persuade Stormont Ministers to introduce a central register of people convicted of animal cruelty offences. An all-island register would allow authorities to intervene and prevent animals being placed in the care of convicted abusers. It’s a very simple idea that would prevent immense suffering.

“Those responsible for horrific crimes against helpless animals should face the full force of the law. And while I’m satisfied that our laws for addressing abuse are robust, it is deeply concerning that we are currently in a situation where animals can be rehomed or sold to individuals with a history of maltreatment with no checks. This heightens the risk of serial offending.

“The SDLP has discussed this issue with Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Irish Government and we are launching a petition calling on Executive Ministers to introduce a banned offenders register. I would encourage everyone to sign and have their say on this important issue.”