American tourist dies after serious collision near Dark Hedges

A 31-year-old man has died after a serious colision on the Gracehill Road in Armoy on Tuesday 25th September.

Police can confirm that the man who died was Michael Munro from Orange, Connecticut, USA.

Collision near Dark Hedges

A woman aged in her 30’s remains in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is close to the Dark Hedges - a tree-lined avenue made famous by its appearance in the Game Of Thrones TV series.

North Antrim Assembly member Mervyn Storey expressed his sadness, and raised concerns about the safety of the junction where the collision happened.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and all those who have been involved in this very sad news," he said.