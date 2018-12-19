Ambassador ‘Open’ training

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI have unveiled plans to train 500 people as destination and golf ambassadors ahead of The 148th Open.

The iconic championship takes place at Royal Portrush from July 14 – 21 and is set to be the biggest sporting event ever held here.

he WorldHost training programme, which will be delivered by accredited trainers at a number of local golf clubs across the Causeway Coast and Glens from January 2019, is aimed at those in the retail, tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors. It will cover a range of themes, including communication, making an excellent first impression and the value of the tourism economy, all with the golf visitor in mind.

The WorldHost training programme, which has been subsidised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI, costs £15 per delegate including lunch and will be delivered through a half day workshop.

There are various dates to choose from beginning in January 2019.

To book your place e-mail industry.development@tourismni.com. To find out more about WorldHost training go to www.people1st.co.uk/worldhost

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Research has shown that 70% of spectators will return again to the host area so it’s crucial that we position ourselves to capitalise on this potential legacy market.”