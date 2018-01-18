Air Ambulance NI is designated charity for 2018 NW200

The Air Ambulance NI (AANI) will once again be the designated charity of the 2018 Vauxhall International North West 200.

Providing the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland together with its partners at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, AANI has enjoyed a close relationship with the north coast motorcycle racing festival and this will be the third year in a row it has been the event’s chosen charity.

“We are delighted to be continuing our association with the Air Ambulance NI as we know it is a service close to the hearts of race fans.” NW200 Event Director, Mervyn Whyte, MBE, said.

“The helicopter can get anywhere in the province in approximately 25 minutes, allowing the consultant doctor and paramedic onboard to provide emergency pre-hospital care seven days a week for twelve hours a day. The service has been tasked 199 times since it was introduced, attending some of the most traumatic medical incidents in the region and we want to continue to help provide funding and support through our race for this vital service.”

Ian Crowe, Chairman at AANI said, “We are delighted to be partnering for the third year with the North West 200. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and we are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital care, which is why we’ll be providing helicopter provision on site at the North West 200 event.

“As well as facilitating care for the riders, we’ll also be fundraising throughout race week including the sale of merchandise and collecting donations.Each day we need to raise in the region of £5,500 to keep the service operational so public support is crucial. I urge anyone who is interested in fundraising or volunteering at the NW200 to give us a call on 028 9262 2677”.