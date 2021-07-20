AIB branch to close in Coleraine town

Eight of AIB’s 15 branches are due to close on November 12.

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “This announcement will be disappointing news for many AIB customers. Whilst the ability to access banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone is important, there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“This is another blow for consumers who rely on face-to-face banking, following the news that Danske Bank is closing four of its branches in October 2021 and Bank of Ireland has planned 15 branch closures throughout 2021.

“Consumers can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.

“Before the AIB branches in Bangor, Coleraine, Glengormley, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Lurgan, Newcastle and Omagh close, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences, and then liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available.

“If the bank if unable to meet these needs, you may wish to look at switching provider.”