Aghadowey WI celebrate 80th anniversary

Aghadowey Women’s Institute met at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, on November 23 to celebrate their 80th anniversary.

They were honoured to have visiting, Federation Chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Warden and Vice Chairman, Mrs Beth Irwin.

Betty Kennedy, President of Aghadowey Womens Institute pictured with Past Presidents - Rhoda Pollock (seated left), Zela Barr and Kathleen Barr. Standing - Grace Smyrell, Eleanor Torrens, Denise Kennedy, Betty Hazlett, Irene Gilmour, Anne Ramsay.

Also in attendance were Mrs Agnes Kennedy MBE, Executive Member and Presidents from the other seven institutes from the Lower Bann area.

After a delicious meal, honorary member Mrs Zela Barr cut the anniversary cake which was baked by one of the members, Mrs Sandra Surplus.

The entertainment was provided by some of the past presidents who took everyone on a ‘trip down memory lane’ which was interspersed with song by Miss Diana Culbertson.

President, Mrs Betty Kennedy thanked everyone for attending and taking part in the celebrations. An enjoyable evening was brought to a close by the singing of A Countrywoman’s Song.

Betty Kennedy, President of Aghadowey Womens Institute pictured with fellow committee members, (seated left) - Rhoda Pollock, Vice-President and Deborah Crean, Hon. Secretary. Standing - Mary Witherow, Treasurer; Betty Hazlett, International Officer; Audrey Paul, Minute Secretary; Anne Ramsay, Entertainment; Audrey Quigg, Magazine.

* Is your community group having an event? Then just email your story and photographs to news@colerainetimes.co.uk