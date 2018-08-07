Advertorial: Rachelle’s success story with Slimming World

A member of Slimming World’s class at Ballymoney United Football Club has shared her story of success.

Rachelle joined Slimming World on May 18, 2017, she had seen Slimming World advertised quite a few times and had always wanted to join but just never had the confidence to do so.

Scrolling through Facebook one evening, she came across a competition to win six weeks at Slimming World with Kirsty. Rachelle entered and won!

Rachelle was so eager to join Slimming World after having two children and getting into so many bad eating habits. “I had tried so many juices, wraps, tablets and diets but none of them worked so I was very sceptical about joining Slimming World. But with my mum’s encouragement we started our journeys together!”

Slimming World has given Rachelle a new found confidence in herself. She said: “I can actually put clothes on that feel comfortable, I have so much more energy and can do more with my children without feeling out of breath and tired.

“I used to be constantly bloated and sluggish but I can honestly say, on the Slimming World plan, I am never bloated and feel 100 times better. I have made so many new friends and it is great being on the same journey.”

Rachelle feels that being a member of Slimming World has changed her life dramatically. Her children see a bigger smile on her face every day as she no longer feels the need to hide under layers of clothes. Rachelle never had to confidence to take her daughter swimming but now she is able to wear a swimming suit with confidence and enjoys many trips to the pool with her young daughter.

Rachelle added: “Something that played a big part in my Slimming World journey was my consultant Kirsty. Having someone you can trust and confide in means so much and without the help and support from her, I would have got lost along the way and would have given up quite a few times. I wish I had found and joined Slimming World a long time ago!”

Kirsty runs her Slimming World classes in Ballymoney United FC on Thursdays at 7.30pm and Saturdays at 10am.