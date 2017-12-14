Advertorial: Country Antrim Slimming World members lose 478 stone

Super slimmers in the County Antrim team have lost a whopping 6694lb or a huge 478 stone in weight – that’s the equivalent of three Ford Galaxy family cars!

The members, who attend the groups every week, follow Slimming World’s Foo Optimising eating plan created by the organisation’s team of expert nutritionists, which encourages them to fill up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and vegetables.

The team themselves as consultants, Judith, Michael, Michaela, Leann, Charlene, Lisa, Courtney, Louise, Caroline, Jayne, Kirsty and Sinead have lost a staggering 120 stone between them!

Judith, the manager for the team said: “Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a

diet. Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant going to the gym and counting calories. But now I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.”

Sinead who takes the classes in British Legion Ballymoney said: “I didn’t ever believe I could eat food loose weight and end up with a career that helps other people change their lives too!”

Jayne from Cloughmills and Ballymoney groups added: “Reaching this milestone as a team just proves the huge changes that we’ve all made to our lives, some members who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives.”

Lisa consultant in the Adair Arms Hotel group said: “It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together. Every week we support and encourage each other and our members share tips and recipes in our classes and on top of that we have a lot of fun too!”

Leann, who has recently got awarded the Bronze award and runs the groups on Monday in Holiday Inn Junction One said: “I’m delighted that my members have lost weight so beautifully. It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families’ lives, and all of them are happier and healthier now. Slimming has never been more important.”

Charlene from the Thursday and Saturday groups in Ballymena north added to this: “We work together as a team, we help support each other, and our members to achieve the most amazing results, first week weight losses with 10-14lb off.”

Michael, Consultant in Ballymena North, commented: “There’s no better job satisfaction than seeing members loosing weight and loving eating food! We as a team love looking after our gorgeous members in the North and County Antrim area.”

Courtney who runs the Parkgate and Antrim group added: “We are passionate about what we do because being slimmers ourselves we know how easy the food optimising plan is and the results speak for themselves.”

Catherine who looks after the Greystone Primary School members said: “To welcome new members and tell them of the unlimited quantities of free food is fantastic, imagine eat food and loose weight!”

The team who are getting set to attend their local Iceland store in Ballymena and in Coleraine in the run up to Christmas to spread the word about their amazing groups and their fabulous range of ready made meals, soups and sauces.

Louise, consultant in Randalstown added: “To have these meals helping our members for the times they need them the most is yet another reason why we love our jobs, the company always go the extra mile for our members by putting their needs first” and Judith from the Adair Arms group added: “Although I love the ready made meals for handiness I love that the recipe is on the back allowing me to be able to cook them myself from fresh as well, another great idea to help for inspiration on the menu!” and Kirsty who runs the Joey Dunlop Ballymoney groups said: “Although like Judith I love making my own

meals from fresh I recently had friends round for dinner and instead of ordering in a takeaway I put a few dishes into the microwave and made my own SW chips with fried rice and everyone thought it was from the local Chinese takeaway!”

The team are also delighted to be able to spread the consultant role to their newest recruits, Caroline who will relaunch the St Patrick’s Church group in Antrim and Michaela who will be relaunching the Ahoghill groups on January 2.

Caroline said: “It’s so fantastic to be welcomed so much into a team that works so well and helps support all members, I cant wait to be able to support the members of Antrim to their happier healthier selves.”

Michaela concluded: “It really was a dream come true losing 3 stone but the icing on the cake is landing myself the most amazing job and I can’t wait to

get into Ahoghill to give back a little of the love and support that was shown to me from my consultant.”

You will find consultants:

MONDAY:

Ballymena North Rec Centre with Michael at 9.30am; Adair Arms Hotel with Lisa at 7.30pm.

British Legion Ballymoney with Sinead at 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Parkgate Primary School with Courtney at 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Holiday Inn Junction One with Leann at 9.30, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

TUESDAY

Adair Arms with Judith at 9.30, 11.30am and 5.30, 7.30pm

Ahoghill Com Centre with Michaela at 5.30, 7.30pm

St Patrick’s Parish Church Antrim with Caroline at 9.30am, 5.30pm, 7.30pm

St MacNissis Randalstown with Louise at 5.30 & 7.30pm

Ballymoney Rugby Club with Jayne at 9.30am, 11.30am and 5.30, 7.30pm

WEDNESDAY: Adair Arms with Charlene at 9.30am

Adair Arms with Leann at 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Marine Hotel Ballycastle with Sinead at 9.30am, 11.30am 5.30pm, 7.30pm

Greystone Primary School with Catherine at 5.30pm & 7.30pm

THURSDAY:

Ballymena North Rec Centre with Charlene at 10am, 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm.

Parish Centre Antrim with Courtney at 9.30am; 11.30am and 5.30pm & 7.30pm

Joey Dunlop Centre Ballymoney with Kirsty at 7.30pm

Cloughmills Community Centre with Jayne at 9.30am and 5.30pm & 7.30pm

FRIDAY: Adair Arms With Michael at 9.30am.

British Legion Ballymoney with Sinead at 9.30am

SATURDAY:

Ballymena North Rec Centre with Charlene at 8.00 & 10.00am

For more details on our groups or to find a group near you log on towww.slimmingworld.co.uk