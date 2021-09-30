Abigail meets royals at Ulster University

Abigail McGarvey is studying at the Magee campus of Ulster University which was visited by William and Kate yesterday.

Abigail had spoken to the couple back in February via video call as they heard about her experiences of studying during the pandemic, and of undertaking placements on the frontline of the COVID-19 response in Northern Ireland.

She said it was “really special” to get to meet them in person during the campus tour.

They also visited a specially designed simulated ambulance - the only one of its kind in the region - built on campus to train the very first year group on the brand new BSc Hons Paramedic Science programme in Northern Ireland.

Former Dominican College student, Abigail said: “It was just incredible, we didn’t know beforehand that they were coming here.

“We just knew it was someone important coming so it was very special to actually get to see them in person.

“I spoke to them back in February on Zoom so it was really nice to come full circle, they are easy to talk to.

“It was a really enjoyable experience.”

As well as observing some of the practical tools and lessons the students have access to, The Cambridges also dropped into the Students’ Union as it hosted a ‘Culture Shock’ event.