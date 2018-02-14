Abercorn Court Valentine’s dinner date with Barnardo’s

Kind hearted staff and tenants at Clanmil Housing’s Abercorn Court, Cramsie Court and Hezlet Court housing schemes for older people in Portrush, Ballymoney and Coleraine came together for Valentine’s Day dinner and raffle to help raise much needed funds for Barnardos Northern Ireland.

The event helped raise £374 which will be used by Barnardo’s to care for children through councelling, fostering and respite care.

Barnardo’s is a charity that works with young carers, children of prisoners, young people vulnerable to sexual exploitation, ethnic minority families, families where there is domestic violence, addiction or mental health issues and children who have been bereaved.

Fiona Milnes, Scheme Co-ordinator at Abercorn Court, who helped organise the event, said: “We had a lovely night. It’s great to get together with friends and neighbours and fundraise at the same time.

“At Clanmil we believe in promoting active ageing and events like this help people at our independent living schemes stay busy and involved as well as raising money for a very worthwhile cause. The money we raised will help Barnardos carry out their mission aim and continue to provide support to vulnerable children.”

Abercorn Court, Cramsie Court and Hezlet Court are housing schemes for people over 60 which provide tenants with the support they need to stay independent as they grow older, offering security, friendship and an active lifestyle in a mix of self-contained flats and bungalows.