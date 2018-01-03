A night at the theatre, wouldn’t it be ‘loverly’?

Ballywillan Drama Group returns to the Riverside Theatre this month in the musical spectacular My Fair Lady.

Directed by Brian Logan, Choreographed by Sharon Logan and with Musical Direction by Eric Boyd, My Fair Lady is the perfect production to blow away the January blues.

The role of leading male Henry Higgins, a pompous phonetics professor, is played by long standing BDG member Alan McClarty, a role which sees him so sure of his abilities that he takes it upon himself to transform a Cockney working-class girl into someone who can pass for a cultured member of high society.

Professor Higgins’ subject is none other than the lovely Eliza Doolittle, a poor flower seller, played by one of Ballywillan’s newest members, Katie Patton. Eliza agrees to speech lessons in the hope of improving her job prospects.

Along the way it soon becomes apparent that Higgins and Eliza clash at every opportunity but, in spite of this, a very unlikely bond forms between the pair which comes under threat when Eliza meets an aristocratic suitor Freddie, played by Peter Easton.

Eliza’s father, Alfred P. Doolittle, played by the Drama Group’s chairman Richard Mairs, adds an element of humour to the show.

Initially Alfred wants to protect his daughter’s virtue, but in reality, he simply sees it as an opportunity to extract money from Higgins.

With foot tapping musical numbers including Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?, With A Little Bit of Luck, The Rain In Spain and Get Me To The Church On Time it will be impossible not to become swept up in the musical journey of My Fair Lady.

Tickets are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre via their new website https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside or by calling the box office on 02870 123123.