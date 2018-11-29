A child’s guide to the Causeway

The National Trust have launched a new 32 paged guidebook for children which aims to tell them all they need to know about the Giant’s Causeway.

Pupils from Dunseverick Primary School were invited to the site to find out more about the new book, titled ‘Giant’s Causeway, Nature Rocks’.

The guidebook takes pupils on a fun and interactive journey through 250 million years of history where they learn about battling giants, clashing continents, spewing lava and the wonderful wildlife that call the Causeway home.

To add to the adventure, pupils enjoyed a unique storytelling session with local children’s writer and storyteller Liz Weir who was on hand to launch the guidebook before the children took part in one of the book’s activities and learned how to make origami paper boats with the Visitor Experience team.

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager at the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede, said: “We’re delighted to offer our little explorers this unique and imaginative guide book which is packed full of fascinating facts, fun things to do and clues about the Earth’s history.

“The guide book is an exciting and fun way for children to learn all about our UNESCO World Heritage Site and the history of their environment as well as the importance of conservation and protecting these special places for ever, for everyone”.

Eleanor Rafferty-Killough, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at the Giant’s Causeway, who was involved in the development of the children’s guide book said: “It was a pleasure to work with the author, Anna Groves in pulling together all the stories, myths, legends and facts about the Giant’s Causeway.

“We are passionate about this place and we love telling people what makes it so special.”