£95,000 grant for BCRC work

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded a new grant of £95,742 to a local project working with disadvantaged children and young people in Ballymoney.

The new funding will enable the project to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has more than £1 million invested across County Antrim.

Building Communities Resource Centre has been awarded £95,742, over three years, to deliver a music, arts and wellbeing programme of activities for disabled children and young people. The early intervention programme will help the young people to transition into adulthood by increasing their opportunities for socialisation, improving their communication skills, confidence and self-esteem, and enabling them to be fully involved in decision making on the issues that affect them.

Denise Pemrick, Disability Development Officer at Building Communities Resource Centre said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this new grant from BBC Children in Need which will enable us to continue our work supporting disabled children and young people in our community as they transition into adulthood.”

Fionnuala Walsh, National Head of Northern Ireland at BBC Children in Need said: “We’re delighted to be awarding our first grants for 2019 to projects like Building Communities Resource Centre in Ballymoney.”