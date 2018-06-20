80s Night for NI Birth Trauma charity

Dig out those leg-warmers and crimp that hair - it’s Flashdance Friday and it’s coming to the Anchor in Portstewart next month!

This 80s themed night will take place on July 6 from 7.30pm in aid of the Birth Trauma Association,

Tickets are £10 (including food) and DJ Darran Wallace will be providing music on the night.

A spokeswoman said: “The Birth Trauma Association (BTA) was established in 2004 to support women suffering from Post Natal Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or birth trauma. We are not trained counsellors or therapists or medical professionals. We are mothers who wish to support other women who have suffered difficult births and we aim to offer advice and support to all women who are finding it hard to cope with their childbirth experience.

“Our aim is to raise awareness in Northern Ireland that this charity is available to all women who need it. This event on July 6 is so important to fundraising and letting our communities know that we are here.”