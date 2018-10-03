£7m wastewater development

A new state-of-the-art £7million Wastewater Treatment Works at Ballycastle has been officially opened.

The project involved the construction of a new treatment works on the existing expanded site, which will now meet the needs of the growing local population and economy.

Ballycastle is growing in terms of its population, tourism industry and infrastructure and the new plant is essential to accommodate this development, as well as improving the local river water quality and bathing water standards.

Sara Venning CEO NI Water said: “This provides a major piece in the infrastructural jigsaw that is so essential to allow our communities to develop, grow and thrive.

“Every aspect of life in Northern Ireland relies on the water and wastewater services we provide, and this plant is an excellent example of what can be achieved with adequate funding in place. This is a state of the art plant, which will serve the local community for many years to come.

“We in NI Water are immensely proud of what we have achieved here, but are equally frustrated that ongoing financial restraints are preventing us from providing the same levels of infrastructure in many other areas throughout the province.”

The new plant, which includes additional stormwater storage to help protect water quality will treat wastewater to the required standards until 2035.