50 years of Portstewart Festival is being celebrated

Portstewart Community Association is taking part in this year’s European Heritage Open Days.

The committee aims to take part in the Open Days with a celebration of their annual Carnival which began in 1968, and is now known as the popular Red Sails Festival which runs during the last week of July.

Current committee members are photographed here with surviving members of the 1968 committee, Hugh Mullan and Ray French, and Iris Adger who stepped down last year after an amazing 37 years’ service.

They are holding just some of the memorabilia kindly provided by past committee members and local residents.

Among the items is an original 1968 programme which lists the biggest showbands of the day, the Ulster Orchestra and a poetry reading by none other than Seamus Heaney in the month long itinerary.

There are also old newspaper articles from 1968 to the present day, featuring celebrities like Gerry Kelly, Audra Cunningham and Anne Marie McAleese.

If you have ever entered a competition at the festival, you are sure to spot your photo among the display.

The committee are very keen to see everyone from the local community and further afield at the event which takes place on Saturday, September 14 in Portstewart Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm.

They also really want to hear any memories people have of the festival and if anyone has any family photographs of their happy memories of attending the event -

please bring them along on Saturday, September 14.

Refreshments will be provided throughout the day.

Portstewart Rocks will also be there making a special appearance and providing keepsakes of the event.

So please come along and help the Portstewart Carnival/Festival celebrate its 50th birthday in style!