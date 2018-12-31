50 not out for Jayne and Rylan

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a consultant from Ballymoney marked half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE. Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Jayne Workman, who runs a Slimming World group at Ballymoney Rugby Club every Tuesday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Jayne said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.”

Rylan said he was thrilled to meet Jayne at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre. He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.” To join Slimming World, call Jayne on 07720 677709 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk